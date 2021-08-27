Russia says vital to help formation of inclusive Afghan government
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for faster efforts to help facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan following an attack at Kabul airport.
Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Rome following talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
- Rome
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan
Nearly four lakh people newly displaced in Afghanistan by conflict since start of year: UN
WRAPUP 1-Taliban battle government forces as U.S. fears Kabul could fall in 90 days
Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days