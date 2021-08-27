Left Menu

U.S. says 105,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-Aug

About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday. Renewed evacuation efforts ramped a day before the militant group entered the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:12 IST
U.S. says 105,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-Aug
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday.

Renewed evacuation efforts ramped a day before the militant group entered the Afghan capital on Aug. 15. Since the end of July, about 110,600 have been evacuated, the White House said. Evacuations have resumed after two blasts killed scores of people, including 13 U.S. soldiers, outside the gates of Kabul airport Thursday evening, with troops on alert for more possible attacks.

About 5,000 of the 12,500 individuals evacuated on Thursday were air-lifted out that night, according to the White House tallies. U.S. military forces, who have guarded the airport in Kabul, are due to withdraw by the Aug. 31 deadline set by U.S. President Joe Biden, leaving a vacuum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021