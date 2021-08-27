Left Menu

Last Dutch evacuation flight out of Afghanistan arrives in Netherlands - Defense Ministry

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

The final flight of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the Netherlands on Friday carrying 87 Dutch citizens, the Defence Ministry said.

Dutch military planes have taken more than 2,500 people out of Afghanistan since Aug 18.

