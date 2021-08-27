Last Dutch evacuation flight out of Afghanistan arrives in Netherlands - Defense Ministry
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The final flight of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the Netherlands on Friday carrying 87 Dutch citizens, the Defence Ministry said.
Dutch military planes have taken more than 2,500 people out of Afghanistan since Aug 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
