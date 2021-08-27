Russia condemns Kabul bombings, says concerned
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow has strongly condemned the bombings in Kabul and remains seriously concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"Unfortunately, pessimistic forecasts are being confirmed that terrorist groups and organizations that have settled there, the Islamic State first and foremost, and its derivatives, would take advantage of the chaos that has arisen in Afghanistan," Peskov told a conference call with reporters Friday.
It "adds to the tensions in Afghanistan" and remains the cause of the Kremlin's "serious concern," Peskov said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- Peskov
- Kremlin
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Islamic
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan
Nearly four lakh people newly displaced in Afghanistan by conflict since start of year: UN
FACTBOX-Some key leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban
Heavy clashes underway in Ghazni as Taliban eyes tenth provincial capital in Afghanistan
Denmark to evacuate current and former local employees from Afghanistan