Russia condemns Kabul bombings, says concerned

Moscow has strongly condemned the bombings in Kabul and remains seriously concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Unfortunately, pessimistic forecasts are being confirmed that terrorist groups and organizations that have settled there, the Islamic State first and foremost, and its derivatives, would take advantage of the chaos that has arisen in Afghanistan," Peskov told a conference call with reporters Friday.

It "adds to the tensions in Afghanistan" and remains the cause of the Kremlin's "serious concern," Peskov said.

