ED attaches Rs 2.21 crore assets of jailed accused Wasim Rahama in smuggling of protected animals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.21 crore of Wasim Rahaman in a case involving the smuggling of protected wildlife animals. The attached assets are in the form of land, flat and bank balance, the federal agency stated in a statement on Friday.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered by Wild Life Crime Control Cell (WLC and Data Management Unit, West Bengal under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Rahaman along with his accomplice was arrested by officials of Wild Life Crime Control Cell on June 1, 2019, for their involvement in the illicit trafficking of protected wildlife.

ED carried out a search operation at Rahaman's residential premises in Howrah on March 16 this year and seized incriminating documents. During the investigation, the ED said it was revealed that Rahaman was actively involved in the smuggling of wildlife animals, which are protected species under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

