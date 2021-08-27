Left Menu

IAF chief attends commanders' conference of Eastern Air Command in Shillong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:36 IST
  • India

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria attended a two-day-long commanders' conference of the Eastern Air Command in Shillong which came to a close on Friday.

''The conference reviewed the progress of operational goals set for the Command and highlighted discussions on ways and means to optimise full spectrum combat readiness,'' the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in eastern India have borders with China. India and China have been locked in a bitter border standoff since May last year in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties.

Addressing the commanders on Friday, Bhadauria highlighted the increasing importance of the Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective, the statement said.

''He expressed satisfaction at the buildup and strengthening of capability and infrastructure at various stations, including Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs), in the Eastern sector,'' it noted.

The IAF chief appreciated the contribution of all personnel and their consistent efforts to improve their operational output backed by a strong maintenance and administrative support system, the statement added.

