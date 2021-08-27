2 held in Delhi for robbing senior citizen

Left Menu

An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday. One of them was identified as Ajay, they said.On Thursday, an elderly man was robbed of Rs 1,050 by two people in Jahangirpuri, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:39 IST
An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday. One of them was identified as Ajay, they said.

On Thursday, an elderly man was robbed of Rs 1,050 by two people in Jahangirpuri, the police said. Complainant Shyam Lal (77) told the police that while returning home from BJRM hospital after taking medications, two men suddenly caught him from behind, one of whom pressed his neck and the other searched his pockets. They robbed Rs 1,050 and fled, police said. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows that the accused attack the elderly men from behind. They can be seen choking the elderly man's throat, pinning him down and robbing him. Footage from several CCTV cameras in the area were analysed, and both the accused were identified. Raids were conducted in the locality, and they were nabbed, a senior police officer said.

The duo confessed to their crime, he added.

A sum of Rs 1,000 was also recovered from them, the police said.

