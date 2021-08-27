Left Menu

Maha: Charas worth over Rs 26 lakh seized in Palghar; three held

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of over 8.9 kg of charas worth more than Rs 26 lakh in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. A search revealed that the trio had 8.9 kg of charas, valued at Rs. 26.93 lakh, in their possession, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:48 IST
Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of over 8.9 kg of charas worth more than Rs 26 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off about sale of narcotics, a police team from Vasai laid a trap at a petrol pump on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and intercepted a car with three occupants late on Thursday night, an official said. A search revealed that the trio had 8.9 kg of charas, valued at Rs. 26.93 lakh, in their possession, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, who were produced before the local magistrate and remanded to police custody till September 2, the official added.

