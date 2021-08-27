ED summons advocate in Pincon ponzi scam case
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned advocate Sanjay Basu in connection with its probe into multi-crore Pincon ponzi scam, agency sources said on Friday Basu is known to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the sources said, adding that the advocate has been asked to appear before ED officials at its CGO complex on Monday.
Pincon group has allegedly duped thousands of investors after illegally raising Rs 800 crore from public.
Earlier, key officials of the group were arrested, including its MD Manoranjan Roy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Politically motivated questions in CAPF recruitment exam : Mamata
COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal extended till August 30, night curbs from 11 pm to 5 am: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Politically motivated questions at CAPF recruitment exam condemnable, show how BJP is politicising central police forces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata alleges politically motivated questions in CAPF exam, BJP hits back
Cal HC adjourns hearing on Mamata Banerjee's plea against Nandigram poll result till Nov 15