Left Menu

Powerloom worker dies of electric shock in Bhiwandi town

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:57 IST
Powerloom worker dies of electric shock in Bhiwandi town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old power loom worker died due to electrocution while working in a factory in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased was identified as Rambabu Chotelal Paswan, the police said in a release.

He was working in a factory at Phule Nagar when he stepped on a wire connected to a motor that was powering a machine, the release said.

The worker received a high voltage shock and was rushed to a private medical facility from where he was referred to a government hospital in Bhiwandi, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021