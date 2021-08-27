Left Menu

U.N. says Afghanistan humanitarian needs are 'catastrophic'

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:11 IST
U.N. officials appealed for $800 million to fill a chronic funding gap for Afghanistan on Friday, with a senior aid official describing the situation as "catastrophic" with at least one-third of people expected to be facing hunger.

"Humanitarian needs are catastrophic, are at large-scale and are increasing," Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a virtual briefing. "These humanitarian needs are coming from decades of conflict, compounded by drought and COVID-19." The U.N. has appealed for $1.3 billion to reach 16 million people in Afghanistan this year, but an $800 million gap remains.

