Thane Police seize charas on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, 3 arrested

Thane Police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized over eight kilograms of charas.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Thane Police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized over eight kilograms of charas. The arrest was conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off that three people would be arriving with drugs from Gujarat near Kolhi Chichonti petrol pump on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway.

Police under the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate set a trap and arrested the trio in a car which also had a suitcase filled with total of 8 kilograms, 978 grams of Charas drugs estimated to be over Rs 26 lakh. Waliv Police Thane has filed a case under relevant sections of the NDPS act on Thursday.

The trio has been sent to police custody till September 2 and further investigation of the crime is being done by Saponi SN Sangvikar, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

