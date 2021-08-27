World News Roundup: Last German flight with Afghan evacuees lands in Frankfurt; They challenged Myanmar's junta. It cost them their lives and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Last German flight with Afghan evacuees lands in Frankfurt

The last German civilian plane carrying Afghans fleeing Taliban rule landed in Frankfurt on Friday, a day after the country's armed forces said they had finished their evacuation operation at Kabul airport. The final German military aircraft carrying soldiers and German and Afghan civilians left Kabul for Tashkent on Thursday.

They challenged Myanmar's junta. It cost them their lives

Nearly seven months after Myanmar's army seized power, security forces have killed more than 1,000 people in a bid to crush resistance, according to Reuters research and data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group that has tracked arrests and deaths. The casualties of Myanmar's crackdown after the Feb. 1 coup span all ages, social classes, ethnic and religious backgrounds.

U.N. says Afghanistan humanitarian needs are 'catastrophic'

U.N. officials appealed for $800 million to fill a chronic funding gap for Afghanistan on Friday, with a senior aid official describing the situation as "catastrophic" with at least one third of people expected to be facing hunger. "Humanitarian needs are catastrophic, are at large-scale and are increasing," Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a virtual briefing. "These humanitarian needs are coming from decades of conflict, compounded by drought and COVID-19."

Wrap up cool: Blankets help stave off glacier melt on Swiss ski pistes

In one of Switzerland's most popular Alpine destinations, resort staff have been working over the summer months to limit the impact of warming global temperatures on its glacial slopes - by blanketing the ice to block the sun. The 3,238-metre (10,623-ft) Mount Titlis has seen large swathes of ice disappear from its glacier over recent decades. Within the next half century, all of it is expected to melt.

Turkey won't help at Kabul airport without its own security -officials

Turkey will not help run Kabul airport after NATO's withdrawal unless the Taliban agree to a Turkish security presence, two officials told Reuters after deadly attacks outside the airport highlighted the perils of any such mission. The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport after next Tuesday's deadline for all foreign military forces to pull out of Afghanistan, an ultimatum they say applies equally to Turkish troops.

Analysis: Islamic State attack signals West's least bad option for Afghanistan - the Taliban

The deadly attack on Kabul airport has underlined the realpolitik facing Western powers in Afghanistan: engaging with the Taliban may be their best chance to prevent the country sliding into a breeding ground for Islamist militancy. Almost two weeks after the Taliban's surprise return to power, officials in Europe are beginning to acknowledge that their pragmatic option is to put aside distaste for the country's new leaders and work with them instead.

Italy expects last evacuation flight out of Afghanistan on Friday

The Italian government expects its last evacuation flight to leave Afghanistan later on Friday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told reporters. "In the next few hours the last C-130 plane will depart from Kabul airport," Di Maio said after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Rome.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence. Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self-defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.

Half a million Afghans could flee across borders - UNHCR

Up to half a million Afghans could flee the crisis in their homeland, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, appealing to all neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking safety. "In terms of numbers, we are preparing for around 500,000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario," Kelly Clements, deputy U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees told a Geneva news briefing.

U.S. on alert for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

U.S. forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport. Two blasts and gunfire https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/i-saw-doomsday-says-kabul-airport-blast-survivor-2021-08-26 rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.

