Juvenile among 2 held for robbing senior citizen in Delhi's Jahangir Puri

A senior citizen was robbed by two teenage boys in Jahangir Puri, Delhi Police said.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A senior citizen was robbed by two teenage boys in Jahangir Puri, Delhi Police said. The incident on Thursday morning was caught on CCTV and based on footage the accused were arrested from the EE- Block Jhuggis of Jahangir Puri.

According to Delhi Police, one of the accused has been identified as Ajay,18, while the other was a juvenile. They had robbed the senior citizen of Rs. 1050. "Both of them disclosed their involvement in this case and robbed cash of Rs. 500 has also been recovered from their possession" police said.

As per the police, further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

