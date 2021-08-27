Left Menu

World leaders must increase investments in humanitarian aid to help Afghans: PMNCH's Helen Clark

World leaders must rapidly increase investments in humanitarian assistance, immediately reinstate the COVID-19 response and recovery plans, and create and fund global coalitions to help the people of Afghanistan, and all approaches and programs must explicitly tackle gender-specific barriers, PMNCH Board Chair Helen Clark said.WHOs Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health is the worlds largest alliance for the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents, with over 1,000 partner organisations across its 10 constituencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:34 IST
World leaders must increase investments in humanitarian aid to help Afghans: PMNCH's Helen Clark
  • Country:
  • India

World leaders must rapidly increase investments in humanitarian assistance, immediately reinstate the COVID-19 response and recovery plans, and create and fund global coalitions to help the people of Afghanistan, and all approaches and programs must explicitly tackle gender-specific barriers, PMNCH Board Chair Helen Clark said.

WHO's Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health is the world's largest alliance for the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents, with over 1,000 partner organisations across its 10 constituencies. In a statement, Clark said the situation is getting worse by the day. The lives of millions of women, children and adolescents hang in the balance, 20 years of hard-won progress toward liberty has been cancelled at a single stroke by the Taliban's resurgence. Calling on world leaders, the former New Zealand prime minister said they must rapidly increase investments in humanitarian assistance, immediately reinstate the COVID-19 response and recovery plans, and create and fund global coalitions to help the people of Afghanistan.

''They must provide protection and resources to health professionals and aid workers, including access to the essential commodities, equipment, and medical supplies they need. All approaches and programs must explicitly tackle gender-specific barriers to health care and other services,'' she said. Calling for a strong and decisive multi-stakeholder response is required, she said UN agencies, NGOs, donors, academics, the private sector, and anyone else with useful and relevant skills should collaborate unreservedly to support these efforts with guidance, resources, expertise, and funding. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021