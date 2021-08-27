Left Menu

Five additional judges sworn in at Calcutta HC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:36 IST
  India

Five additional judges were sworn-in at the Calcutta High Court on Friday by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

With their swearing-in, the number of judges at the Calcutta High Court rose to 36 against the sanctioned strength of 72.

The acting chief justice, during the day, administered oath of office to the five judges -- justices Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had on Thursday notified their appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind.

