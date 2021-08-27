Two sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

A local court here on Friday sentenced two people to life imprisonment for murder.

The court of additional district sessions judge Shakir Hasan also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 each on Faizan and Sajid after holding them guilty under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Shahzad of Bagowali village, was friends with Faizan and Sajid, government lawyer Kamal Kant said.

He said Shahzad had gone out with the duo on June 26, 2011 and his body was later recovered in another village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)