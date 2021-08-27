U.N. Security Council condemns Kabul attack as "especially abhorrent"
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:45 IST
The United Nations Security Council condemned on Friday the deadly Thursday attack at the gates to Kabul airport in Afghanistan as "especially abhorrent" for deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
Advertisement