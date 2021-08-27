Left Menu

Record drug haul: Meth worth Rs 10 crore seized in Mizoram

Eds Adds fresh inputs Aizawl, Aug 27 In the biggest drug haul in Mizoram this year, police have seized 5 lakh Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 10 crore from a truck near Aizawl and arrested two persons from Assam, a senior officer said on Friday.The truck was intercepted at Sairang village, about 20 km from the state capital, during an operation on Thursday evening.Inspector General of Police John Neihlaia said Mantu Kumar Deb 45 and Subhas Das 33, both residents of Assams Karimganj district, were in the truck.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:53 IST
Record drug haul: Meth worth Rs 10 crore seized in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Adds fresh inputs) Aizawl, Aug (27) In the biggest drug haul in Mizoram this year, police have seized 5 lakh Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 10 crore from a truck near Aizawl and arrested two persons from Assam, a senior officer said on Friday.

The truck was intercepted at Sairang village, about 20 km from the state capital, during an operation on Thursday evening.

Inspector General of Police John Neihlaia said Mantu Kumar Deb (45) and Subhas Das (33), both residents of Assam's Karimganj district, were in the truck. They were arrested and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possessing Methamphetamine, a powerful and highly addictive stimulant.

Investigations are underway, Neihlaia added.

Acting on an information, the police were checking vehicles and the two tried to flee with the truck. However, it was intercepted and the meth tablets were found inside it, another officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, state excise and narcotic officials have also arrested four people for possessing over 800 gram of heroin valued at Rs 24.50 lakh, an official said.

The seizure was made at Mualthuam North village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021