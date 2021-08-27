Left Menu

6 dacoits who robbed jewellery shop in Mysuru arrested

Six members of a gang that robbed a jewellery shop here and shot dead a man while fleeing, have been arrested, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Friday.Out of the eight people, who planned and executed the robbery, six were arrested from various parts of the country.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:03 IST
6 dacoits who robbed jewellery shop in Mysuru arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a gang that robbed a jewellery shop here and shot dead a man while fleeing, have been arrested, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Friday.

''Out of the eight people, who planned and executed the robbery, six were arrested from various parts of the country. They will be brought to the state on a transit remand,'' Sood told reporters here.

A hunt is on for other two.

Sood further said the case was a challenging one because the perpetrators were from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, and nabbing them was a difficult task.

On August 23, four armed robbers barged into the shop in the city posing as customers and suddenly downed the shutter.

After thrashing the owner of the jewellery store, they looted the gold. While they were getting away, Chandrashekhar alias Chandru attempted to stop them outside the shop, but was shot dead by the armed robbers.

The cultural capital of Karnataka was rattled by the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021