6 dacoits who robbed jewellery shop in Mysuru arrested

Six members of a gang that robbed a jewellery shop here and shot dead a man while fleeing, have been arrested, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Friday.

''Out of the eight people, who planned and executed the robbery, six were arrested from various parts of the country. They will be brought to the state on a transit remand,'' Sood told reporters here.

A hunt is on for other two.

Sood further said the case was a challenging one because the perpetrators were from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra, and nabbing them was a difficult task.

On August 23, four armed robbers barged into the shop in the city posing as customers and suddenly downed the shutter.

After thrashing the owner of the jewellery store, they looted the gold. While they were getting away, Chandrashekhar alias Chandru attempted to stop them outside the shop, but was shot dead by the armed robbers.

The cultural capital of Karnataka was rattled by the incident.

