Death toll of Afghans in Kabul attack rises to 79-hospital official
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:04 IST
The number of Afghans killed in a suicide bomb attack on Kabul airport on Thursday has risen to 79, a hospital official told Reuters on Friday. More than 120 people were wounded, some were still in hospital but many had returned home, the official said.
U.S. forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee new Taliban rule were on alert on Friday after the Islamic State attack, which also killed 13 U.S. service members.
