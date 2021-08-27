Left Menu

SC orders status quo on NGT order quashing EC, demolition of luxury project in Bengaluru

The cost of the project mentioned in the application submitted for grant of EC was Rs 310 crores, hence project proponent is directed to pay Rs 31 crores, the green panel had said.The top court had asked the NGT to reconsider the matter and said no construction shall be put up in the meanwhile.The green panel had ruled that the construction would fall within the buffer zone of the Kaikondrahalli lake and therefore is violative of the zoning laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:06 IST
SC orders status quo on NGT order quashing EC, demolition of luxury project in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered status quo on a National Green Tribunal order quashing the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a high-rise luxury project by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited in Bengaluru and directing its immediate demolition.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant issued notices to the Centre, Karnataka, Bangalore Development Authority, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and others and sought their response in four weeks.

''In the meantime, status quo, as it exists today, shall be maintained by the parties,'' the bench said.

The direction came on an appeal filed by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited challenging the NGT's July 30 order quashing the EC granted to a high-rise luxury project by them in Bengaluru and directed its immediate demolition. The green panel had also imposed a penalty of Rs 31 crore on the project proponent and said the amount shall be used for demolition of the constructions, restoration of the area to the original position, rejuvenation and reforestation of the Kaikondarahalli lake and its surrounding area. The NGT had also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)which allowed construction/alteration of Storm Water Drain passing through the project site illegally.

The order had come on a petition filed by Bengaluru resident H P Rajanna against the project, Godrej Reflections, being built at Kasavanahalli village in Varthur Hobli in Battleground Urban district.

This was the second time NGT has quashed the EC.

The apex court had earlier set aside the NGT order quashing the environmental clearance granted to the project.

Noting that the construction raised by project proponents commenced even before grant of Consent to Establish by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and in violation of conditions of EC, the NGT had directed that the constructions made on site shall be demolished immediately.

“We impose compensation for damage to the environment as 10 per cent of the cost of the project. The cost of the project mentioned in the application submitted for grant of EC was Rs 310 crores, hence project proponent is directed to pay Rs 31 crores,” the green panel had said.

The top court had asked the NGT to reconsider the matter and said no construction shall be put up in the meanwhile.

The green panel had ruled that the construction would fall within the buffer zone of the Kaikondrahalli lake and therefore is violative of the zoning laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021