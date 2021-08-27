Left Menu

Navies of India and Germany carry out joint exercise in Gulf of Aden

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:08 IST
Navies of India and Germany carry out joint exercise in Gulf of Aden
  • Country:
  • India

Navies of India and Germany carried out a joint exercise, which included helicopter landings and search and seizure operations, in Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

The Indian Navy's frigate ''Trikand'' exercised with German frigate ''Bayern'' in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, an official statement said on Friday.

''The exercise included cross deck helo (helicopter) landings and visit board search and seizure operations,'' the Indian Navy's statement mentioned.

INS Trikand is deployed in the Gulf of Aden region for anti-piracy patrol.

The exercise between Trikand and Bayern on the latter's Indian Ocean leg of Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021 enhanced interoperability and facilitated exchange of best practices between partner navies in maritime domain, the Indian Navy stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021