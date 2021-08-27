Foreign secretary to visit US next week

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend events at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and hold bilateral engagements with President Joe Biden's administration.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on Shringla's visit at a media briefing here on Friday.

''Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting the US next week for multilateral as well as bilateral engagements,'' he said.

India holds the UNSC presidency for the month of August and Shringla will attend the wrap-up session of the Indian presidency at the global body.

''The foreign secretary will be attending events relating to the wrap-up session of our UNSC presidency, including the UNSC open briefing on the Middle-East,'' Bagchi said.

''After his engagements in New York, he will visit Washington DC for bilateral consultations,'' he added.

