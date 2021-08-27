Man held for smuggling heroin in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police Friday arrested one person in Rajouri district and recovered a consignment of heroin from him, officials said.

A police team intercepted a Tata Indigo car at Sunderbani on the Jammu-Rajouri highway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sheema N Qasba said.

The officer said 690 grams of heroin was recovered from Liyaquat Ali, a resident of Doongi Bharamana village.

A case has been registered at Sunderbani police station against Ali and further investigation is on to nab those connected with him in the smuggling of narcotic substances.

