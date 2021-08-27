Last Italian plane leaves Kabul -foreign minister
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:25 IST
The last Italian evacuation flight has left Kabul carrying Afghan civilians as well as Italian diplomats and military officials, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.
Earlier, the defence ministry said its planes had airlifted more than 4,800 Afghans out of the country as part of an international evacuation effort after the Taliban unexpectedly seized control of the capital Kabul earlier this month.
