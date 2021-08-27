Man held with charas worth over Rs 16 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 22-year-old drug supplier with charas worth Rs 16.20 lakh from Dharavi area of the city, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC apprehended Mohammed Irfan Shaikh, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, with 810 gm of charas on Thursday, the official said. The contraband is valued at Rs 16.20 lakh in the market, he said.

Shaikh was arrested based on the information provided by Ashraf Sayyad, a peddler who was nabbed with charas in Dindoshi on Tuesday, the official added.

