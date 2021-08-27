EU moves to reintroduce COVID travel curbs on US - diplomats
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union on Friday started a procedure to remove the United States from a list of countries whose citizens can travel to the 27-nation bloc without additional COVID restrictions, diplomats told Reuters.
One diplomat said other countries that would be removed from the safe travel list were Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia.
The decision on new EU travel restrictions for foreigners would become final on Monday should no EU country object, the sources, as well as two more EU officials, added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Montenegro
- Israel
- Kosovo
- Lebanon
- United States
- COVID
- The European Union
- North Macedonia
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Aoun summons c.bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States
Lebanon's Aoun summons c.bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
Lebanon government says central bank broke law with fuel subsidy decision
Lebanon's Jumblatt backs ending of fuel subsidies