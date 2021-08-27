Left Menu

Kovind names Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit for additional charges of Punjab, Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:31 IST
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab until regular arrangements are made," read a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement. "The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab," it added. On August 22, 2016, VP Singh Badnore took over as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

