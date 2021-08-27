Left Menu

Life sentence to 8 for double murder

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST
Life sentence to 8 for double murder
A local court on Friday sentenced eight men to life imprisonment for killing two brothers here.

The court of Additional District Judge-13 also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

In 2016, the eight convicts – Sajid, Hanif, Nazru, Arun, Saran, Sudhir, Sachin and Golu – opened fire at Kamal and Rinku.

The two brothers died on way to the hospital.

