Life sentence to 8 for double murder
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court on Friday sentenced eight men to life imprisonment for killing two brothers here.
The court of Additional District Judge-13 also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.
In 2016, the eight convicts – Sajid, Hanif, Nazru, Arun, Saran, Sudhir, Sachin and Golu – opened fire at Kamal and Rinku.
The two brothers died on way to the hospital.
