Life sentence to 8 for double murder

A local court on Friday sentenced eight men to life imprisonment for killing two brothers here.

The court of Additional District Judge-13 also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

In 2016, the eight convicts – Sajid, Hanif, Nazru, Arun, Saran, Sudhir, Sachin and Golu – opened fire at Kamal and Rinku.

The two brothers died on way to the hospital.

