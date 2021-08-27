Left Menu

Former IPS Amitabh Thakur arrested for spreading false info in connection with BSP MP rape case

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has been arrested on Friday for allegedly conspiring with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai to spread false information on social media regarding a rape case filed against Rai by a woman who set herself ablaze outside Supreme Court last week and succumbed to injuries.

Former IPS Amitabh Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has been arrested on Friday for allegedly conspiring with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai to spread false information on social media regarding a rape case filed against Rai by a woman who set herself ablaze outside Supreme Court last week and succumbed to injuries. The woman and a man had attempted to set themselves on August 16 in a bid to end their lives. The man had succumbed to his burn injuries on August 21.

Earlier, Supreme Court lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava in a written letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, stated that before setting herself on fire, the woman had recorded a Facebook live video, wherein, she had reportedly said that she had lodged a rape case against BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Atul Rai and further alleged that few senior IPS officers and a Judge from Uttar Pradesh were "part of the nexus." As per reports, the accused had raped the victim in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in 2018, and allegedly filmed the assault, and threatened to circulate the video clip on social media. Subsequently, an FIR was registered in this case and the trial of the case is going on before the Trial Court at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the letter of Srivastava stated. (ANI)

