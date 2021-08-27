Left Menu

CPI(M) leader Tarigami files plea in SC for early hearing of petition on Article 370

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:47 IST
CPI(M) leader Tarigami files plea in SC for early hearing of petition on Article 370
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his petition, Tarigami said despite the fact that the challenge to the constitutional validity of orders by the Centre on August 5, 2019 as well as the J-K (Reorganisation) Act, 2019 is pending before the Supreme Court, the central government has taken some “irreversible actions”.

He said the Centre has constituted a Delimitation Commission to mark boundaries in the territory for all the constituencies before an assembly election can be held. “Amendment of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act allowing persons who are not permanent residents to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir if it is not an agricultural land. Closing down of institutions such as the J-K State Women's Commission, J-K State Accountability Commission, J-K State Consumer Protection Commission and J-K State Human Rights Commission,” the petition said, listing out some decisions by the Centre.

The petitioner said in view of the aforesaid actions being taken by the central government, it is submitted that the challenge to the constitutional validity ought to be heard on an expedited basis otherwise the petition itself would be rendered infructuous in view of the irreversible actions of the respondents and the applicant would be rendered remediless.

The CPI(M) leader said if the matters were not heard urgently, “grave injustice will be caused to the applicant”.

“In such view of the matter, the applicant herein is seeking an early hearing of said writ petition,” he said.

“In view of the above facts and circumstances this Hon'ble Court may have kind indulgence to direct the respondents accordingly, in the interest of justice, otherwise the Applicant will be put to irreparable loss, injury and hardships,” the petition said. Tarigami submitted that the court may be pleased to list his writ petition (Civil) no. 1210 of 2019 on an early date, in the interest of justice and pass such other order or further orders as the Court may deem fit and proper in the circumstances of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021