Cauvery Authority has no jurisdiction to discuss Mekedatu: TN Govt

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has no jurisdiction at all to discuss Karnataka's proposal to build the Mekedatu dam as the matter is sub-judice, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan told the Assembly on Friday. The CWMA is set to meet next week in Delhi and the information that the dam proposal would be discussed as a subject is shocking, he said replying to concerns raised by members on the issue.

The Mekedatu proposal cannot be discussed and it must not deliberated at the meet as the CWMA has no jurisdiction at all, he said. Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court on the Mekedatu issue and the state's petitions, including a contempt plea is pending in the top court and the matter is sub-judice, he said. This is the categorical stand of Tamil Nadu, he asserted, adding that the same shall be conveyed at the meet.

Tamil Nadu would fight for its cause at the appropriate forums and win, he said.

Petitions in the apex court against Mekedatu project proposal of Karnataka include a contempt plea against the Central Water Commission in connection with permission for preparation of a Detailed Project Report for the project. Such petitions are pending and ''it is a sub-judice matter and cannot be discussed and must not be discussed and this is Tamil Nadu's categorical stand,'' he said.

Pointing to convergence of views on the Mekedatu issue when members of various parties spoke, the Minister said if Tamil Nadu continued to work unitedly on the Cauvery issue, the state was sure to win and ''no force could beat us.'' Unlike Karnataka or Kerala, sometimes in the past there were some differences among parties in Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. However, now there is complete agreement of views and cordiality on Cauvery issue.

Duraimurugan traced the history of Cauvery dispute and outlined recent events, including a meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on the matter.

The Centre had earlier conveyed that Karnataka's DPR could be accepted only if Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala concurred, he recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)