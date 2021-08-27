Swiss wrap up evacuations from Afghanistan
Switzerland has wound up its evacuations from Afghanistan after repatriating 387 people over two weeks with the help of the German military, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
There were still 11 Swiss nationals there -- some working for international organisations -- with whom the ministry remained in contact, it added in a statement.
