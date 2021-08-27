Pentagon says Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon said on Friday that a deadly attack at the gate to Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two.
"I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber," Army Major General William Taylor told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- William Taylor
- Army
- Pentagon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan
Nearly four lakh people newly displaced in Afghanistan by conflict since start of year: UN
WRAPUP 1-Taliban battle government forces as U.S. fears Kabul could fall in 90 days
Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days