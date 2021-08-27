Left Menu

Cop held for raping mentally-challenged woman in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:35 IST
Cop held for raping mentally-challenged woman in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a young mentally-challenged woman in Sikar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

“The accused constable Lal Chand, currently posted as the driver of Shahpura (Jaipur) circle officer, allegedly raped the woman in an agriculture farm. The victim is his neighbour,” SHO of Srimadhopur police station in Sikar, Kailash Chand said.

The victim is said to be around 23 years old and the alleged incident occurred on the night of August 19 and the FIR was registered the next day.

“The constable was arrested last evening and was produced before a local court on Friday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021