BSF apprehends wanted Bangladeshi criminal

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the South Bengal frontier apprehended a wanted Bangladeshi criminal on Friday, as per a statement by BSF.

The criminal was caught when he was trying to cross the International Boundary from the area of Border Out Post Ghojadanga, North 24 Parganas district.

He was trying to escape the Tamil Nadu police, said BSF. (ANI)

