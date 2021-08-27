Maha: Man damages windscreens of 17 cars in Aurangabad, held
A youth has been arrested for allegedly damaging the windscreens of 17 cars and stealing two laptops and other material from them in Vedant Nagar area of Aurangabad on Friday, police said.
The incident happened at around 2am after which a probe zeroed in on 20-year-old Ashish Bhorge, a Vedant Nagar police station official said.
''The two laptops and other material stolen, like hard disks and clothes, are cumulatively worth Rs 53,000. The damage to the cars is over Rs 2.20 lakh. Bhorge was held from Osmanpura area and the two laptops have been recovered from his home,'' said Inspector Sachin Sanap.
