Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea of NIA against grant of bail to accused having ISIS links

The NIA subsequently approached the HC, challenging the lower court order.The high court had then granted an interim stay on operation of the bail granted, pending hearing of the NIAs appeal.Hence, Majeed continued to remain in jail. While opposing the NIAs appeal, Majeed argued that he had gone to Syria only to help people and denied all charges levelled against him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 20:52 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea of NIA against grant of bail to accused having ISIS links
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain the appeal of the National Investigation Agency against the grant of bail to 27-year-old Areeb Majeed, accused of having ISIS links, by a local Maharashtra court.

The Bombay High Court, on February 23 this year, had upheld the order granting bail to Majeed.

A bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and AS Bopanna declined to interfere with orders of the courts below saying that stringent conditions have been imposed against the accused who will have to keep reporting to the police station.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the NIA, said that the accused has been facing terror charges and had returned from Syria to India to bomb police headquarters.

Earlier, the high court had upheld the lower court order granting bail to Majeed on the ground of pendency of trial and not on merits of the case.

The high court had directed Majeed to furnish Rs one lakh as surety and also directed him not to leave Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, where he resides.

The NIA's case was that Majeed had travelled to Syria to allegedly join the terrorist group ISIS and returned to India to carry out terror activities.

Majeed was arrested in November 2014 under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code for waging war against the nation and other charges.

He was granted bail in March last year by a special NIA court. The NIA subsequently approached the HC, challenging the lower court order.

The high court had then granted an interim stay on operation of the bail granted, pending hearing of the NIA's appeal.

Hence, Majeed continued to remain in jail. While opposing the NIA's appeal, Majeed argued that he had gone to Syria only to help people and denied all charges levelled against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021