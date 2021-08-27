Left Menu

ED seizes seven luxury cars in Rose Valley money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:11 IST
ED seizes seven luxury cars in Rose Valley money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has seized seven luxury vehicles after carrying out raids in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley money laundering case.

The searches were carried out on Tuesday and two BMW and Mercedes cars each, a Honda Civic, Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV were seized.

''The said vehicles were acquired out of the proceeds of crime collected by the companies of Rose Valley,'' the ED said in a statement.

The Rose Valley group of companies ''had collected huge amount of money from gullible public by floating various fake and fictitious schemes and defaulted the re-payments.'' The ED had earlier said that investigation has found that several properties in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and others states were ''acquired in the name of various companies of group, by illegally diverting the funds collected from the common public.'' The agency has attached assets worth Rs 1,074 crore in this case till now.

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against the firm, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 and later arrested him from Kolkata.

Multiple charge sheets have been filed by it in this case till now even as the probe continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021