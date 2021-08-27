Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl
A court in Odishas Kandhamal district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2014. Balliguda Additional district judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu Thursday convicted the man and sentenced him to jail for 10 years.
The victim’s mother had lodged the complaint against the accused. The judgment was pronounced after examining 11 witnesses, the medical report, and the statement of the girl. PTI COR AAM MM MM
