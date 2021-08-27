Access to pure drinking water a boon, says K K Shailaja

Drinking water is a major source of infection in today's world and access to pure drinking water is a boon, former Health Minister of Kerala, K K Shailaja has said.

Shailaja said this at the launch of Geo Blue, a new water disinfectant, which uses a technology approved by World Health Organisation. Geo Blue Water Medicine, which claims to be more than five times as effective as chlorine, is the sole such technology certified by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation as well as the Ministry of Jal Shakthi.

''The Geo Blue water medicine has already got international recognition. It has also received FSSAI certificate and other necessary central governments approvals. Many private hospitals are already using this technology,'' Shailaja said on Thursday while launching the product here.

She claimed that most of the health issues faced by humans are due to contaminated water and studies have identified many dangerous bacteria in drinking water sources in Kerala that can cause serious problems to the human body. ''Due to the high density of the population in Kerala the chances of water contamination is high in the state,'' she said. The former health minister also said owing to high population, the streams, rivers and other water bodies are being polluted and Keralites are yet to change their habit of throwing waste in water bodies. ''Drinking water is a major source of infection these days and in today's world, being able to drink pure drinking water is a boon,'' she noted.

Ranjith P Dinesh, the Managing Director of Geologic Innovations, which launched the product, said, ''Chlorine Dioxide, a green chemical, as certified by the WHO'' is used in the product which makes its producers more socially committed to market their product.

''This safe and effective disinfectant technology is the result of long time research, and is being sold at affordable rates to make it accessible for the common man,'' Dinesh said in a release.

The company said disinfecting 30,000 litres of water could be done with just Rs 99. The company claimed that Chlorine has been banned by developed countries from being used as water disinfectant due to the negative side effects on the human health. It also said Geo Blue can be used in hotels, hostels, water distribution tanks, wells etc, as well as in schools and malls and also can be used to disinfect swimming pool.

