Maha man kills brother over dispute on Central govt scheme money transfer

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:27 IST
Maha man kills brother over dispute on Central govt scheme money transfer
A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother in Latur in Maharashtra over money received in a Central government scheme, police said on Friday.

Vaijnath Sudake bludgeoned his brother Nagnath (28) to death with a stick in Kasar Jawala village after the two fought over Rs 2,000 that had been deposited in the bank account of the former as part of the Central government scheme, an official said.

''Nagnath, an alcoholic, wanted Rs 1,000 from this amount but Vaijnath said he would give the money to the former's wife. After an argument on Tuesday, Vaijnath hit Nagnath, who died in hospital a day later. He has been arrested,'' the Gategoan police station official said.

