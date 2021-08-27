MP man accused of raping woman on pretext of exorcism denied bail

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of raping a married woman on the pretext of curing her illness through exorcism.

Calling the accused a 'hypocrite' and a 'blot on civilized society', an HC bench of Justice Anil Verma turned down the bail plea of the man, a Dhar resident, who has been in jail since May 22 this year.

The man, who claimed to be an exorcist, had raped the woman in a crematorium after her kin took her to him in August last year to get an illness cured.

After the woman approached police nine months later, the man was arrested.

