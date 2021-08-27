Left Menu

Amit Shah on 3-day Gujarat visit from Aug 28

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day Gujarat visit from August 28 during which he will attend meetings and review development works in Ahmedabad district and his Lok Sabha constituency, said a state government official on Thursday.

As per tentative schedule shared with the media, Shah would attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Ahmedabad Collector office on Saturday evening.

DISHA meetings ensure better coordination among all elected representatives - of Parliament, state legislatures and local bodies - for effective and time-bound implementation of various pro-people development works in a district.

The meeting will be attended by MPs, MLAs and heads of the municipal corporation, municipalities and district panchayats of Ahmedabad district, he said.

Shah is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and several parts of Ahmedabad district and the city fall under his constituency.

On August 29, Shah would conduct a review meeting of various development works being carried out by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the South West Zone, the official said.

The meeting will be held at the AMC office in Bodakdev.

On Monday morning, Shah would attend an event of distributing sweets at Nidhrad village near Sanand town of Ahmedabad district under the 'poshan abhiyan', a central government scheme aimed at making India malnutrition-free by 2022, said the official. PTI PJT RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

