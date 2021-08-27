Left Menu

Japan planes on standby near Afghanistan for evacuation, say officials

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese military planes assigned to evacuate Japanese nationals from Afghanistan are now in a nearby country but moving them from Kabul airport does not mean Japan is ending its evacuation operation, Japanese government officials said on Saturday.

They also told a media briefing that Kabul airport needed to be firmly secured for planes to return to continue the mission.

