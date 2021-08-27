Japan planes on standby near Afghanistan for evacuation, say officials
Japanese military planes assigned to evacuate Japanese nationals from Afghanistan are now in a nearby country but moving them from Kabul airport does not mean Japan is ending its evacuation operation, Japanese government officials said on Saturday.
They also told a media briefing that Kabul airport needed to be firmly secured for planes to return to continue the mission.
