Maha: Man held for posing as IB official. threatening cops

A man allegedly posing as an Intelligence Bureau official and another person were arrested in Naya Nagar area of Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The two were held on Thursday after one of them, posing as an IB official, had barged into a police post a day earlier and abused two constables there and threatened them with action over some shops in the area remaining open, police said.

''After the two were brought to a police station, we found the IB card being carried by accused Siddharth Yederi was fake. We also found fake Army emblem and other such documents on him. Devendra Manji, the man who made the fake card, has also been arrested,'' a Naya Nagar police station official said.

