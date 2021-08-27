Lebanon's Mikati says still big hurdles to forming govt -Al Hadath

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Friday that there were big hurdles to overcome for him to form a government.

In an interview with Saudi-owned pan-Arab television network Al Hadath, Mikati also warned that the situation in Lebanon remained very grave. (Reporting By Ahmad Elhamy and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

