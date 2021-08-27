Lebanon's Mikati says still big hurdles to forming govt -Al Hadath
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:04 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Friday that there were big hurdles to overcome for him to form a government.
In an interview with Saudi-owned pan-Arab television network Al Hadath, Mikati also warned that the situation in Lebanon remained very grave. (Reporting By Ahmad Elhamy and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Najib Mikati
- Saudi
- pan-Arab
- Mikati
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Aoun summons c.bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
Lebanon's Aoun summons c.bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
Lebanon government says central bank broke law with fuel subsidy decision
Lebanon's Aoun summons bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidising fuel, source says