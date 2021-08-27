Chandigarh Administration, Indian Air Force sign 'Agreed in Principle' to set up Air Force Heritage Centre

Left Menu

The Chandigarh Administration and Indian Air Force on Friday signed an Agreed in Principle (AIP) for setting up of "Airforce Heritage Centre" at Government Press Building, Chandigarh.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 22:07 IST
The Chandigarh Administration and Indian Air Force on Friday signed an Agreed in Principle (AIP) for setting up of "Airforce Heritage Centre" at Government Press Building, Chandigarh. As per an official release issued by Chandigarh Administration, the AIP was signed in the presence of VP Singh Badnore, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh and Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

"The AIP was signed by Vinod P Kavle, Secretary Culture and Air Marshal Vikram Singh, VM of Indian Air Force. The AIP signing ceremony is a significant and momentous event for the city beauty. This is the first such Air force Heritage Centre in the country," the UT administration said. The Administrator also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing their keen interest in this initiative. "The Air Marshal while thanking the Chandigarh Administration expressed his gratitude for witnessing this historic event. He assured cooperation in setting up and operation of Air Force Heritage Centre," stated the release.

As per the release, the Air Force Heritage Centre would be an iconic place that will attract tourists from within India and abroad and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for the people. The Indian Air Force will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments and memorabilia and other IAF artefacts including an audio-video display.

"The centre will also include a simulator wherein the public can experience the flying of IAF Aircraft. This will also act as the platform to motivate and facilitate youth of our country to join the force, as this will resultantly provide not only employment opportunities but also strengthen the force and further reinforce national integration," said the release. The Administrator added that this Air Force Heritage Centre will bring awareness in the region particularly among the students about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence which would inspire our youth to join the forces and be the sword arm of India. (ANI)

