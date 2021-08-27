Left Menu

Tamil Nadu approaches SC seeking restrain on proposed construction of Mekedatu reservoir

Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Karnataka government's to proceed with any activity in regard to the proposed construction of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum drinking Water Project across the Inter-State river Cauvery.

Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Central Water Commission (CWC) to reject the Karnataka government's to proceed with any activity in regard to the proposed construction of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum drinking Water Project across the Inter-State river Cauvery. In a petition filed before that top court, the Tamil Nadu state government has sought directions to CWC to reject and return the 'Detailed Project Report' for the proposed Mekedatu Project filed by Karnataka, through its letter of 2019.

The Tamil Nadu government also sought to restrain the Ministry of Environment and Forest and its agencies from entertaining any application for clearance relating to the Mekedatu Project, and pending disposal of an application. In the petition, the Tamil Nadu government has also argued that planning of the Mekadatu project by the state of Karnataka with a capacity of 67.16 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) and generation of 400 megawatts (MW) power at a cost of about Rs 9,000 crores are in "gross violation of the decision of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal."

The Tamil Nadu government in the plea filed before the Supreme Court has further said that in spite of series of correspondence with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, "the State of Karnataka and the Prime Minister, the Government of India has not issued any instructions/directions to Karnataka and its instrumentality not to proceed with the project, which is not contemplated in the final decision of the Tribunal." "Proposed reservoir is not a designated storage reservoir from where the releases are to be made by Karnataka in terms of the final decision of the Tribunal as affirmed by this Court. It is thus a clear violation of the judgment of this Court. The attempt of Karnataka through its instrumentality amounts to reopening the adjudication rendered by this Hon'ble Court affirming the decision of the Tribunal, which is wholly impermissible," the plea filed by Tamil Nadu further stated. (ANI)

